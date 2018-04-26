Jones Co School District discusses see-through book bag policy at Safety Summit

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- After several school threats in Middle Georgia including a few in Jones County, the school district And the Jones County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up to try and find solutions to the problem by hosting a safety summit.

They invited parents, teachers, local church members, and others to join the conversation and give their input on solutions.

- Advertisement -

Tune in to 41NBC news tonight to find out why the superintendent of schools says clear book bags may be a requirement for students in the near future.