Man arrested for 12 home burglaries in four Middle Ga. counties

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man is in jail without bond after being found in possession of stolen property from several homes in Houston, Wilcox, Twiggs and Peach counties, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Houston County investigators arrested 38-year-old Shane Joe Saip on Thursday at his home in Warner Robins. Police say they have evidence showing Saip broke into 12 homes since January. During a search of his home, investigators found jewelry, clothing, electronics, musical items, sports collectibles and firearms.

Saip is currently in the Houston County jail on burglary, firearm, and meth charges.

Also, while police were searching Saip’s Arnold Blvd. home, they arrested 28-year-old Evelyn Parker for a probation violation.

This was a joint investigation between the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office.