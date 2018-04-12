Bibb County School District continue integrating technology in classrooms

Bibb County schools are in the works of bringing video technology in to the classrooms.

Bibb County School District is continuing their efforts to integrate technology into the curriculum. Earlier this month, The Center for Digital Education awarded Bibb Schools as winner of a digital school district survey.

Bibb County School District Executive Director of Technology Studies Rose Powell says they’re working on more ways to incorporate technology into classrooms. Due to SPLOST funds, classes already have 70′-inch interactive panels. Also, audio video technology where teachers have on a microphone. That way, kids in the back of the room can hear just as well as those in the front.

Powell says something they;re moving towards is video recording of lessons. Teachers would be able to collaborate and students can log on and review the recorded lesson. The video technology would also be a safety feature that will feed straight to Powell’s office and can be looked over if need be.

“They’re really excited when they’re able to use that knowledge and that hands on technology in order to further their learning. So, if they have a question and they’re able to use their technology in the classroom, they’re able to find the answer by themselves and become independent learners,” Powell said.

Powell says teachers are currently being trained as Microsoft Innovative Educators. She adds, there’s a certified Microsoft trainer in all of the 34 district schools.