MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Atlanta Fun Society will perform hits from soul music legend James Brown during Thursday’s Cherry Blossom Festival concert.

The tribute band is known for playing with musicians like Gregg Allman, and Oteil Burbridge.

You can expect a mix of soul, pop, and yacht rock during tonight’s show happening at Central City Park.

The free concert is taking place on the Entertainment Stage presented by Coca-Cola.

It starts at 8 PM and parking is free.