Robins Air Force Base makes $2.87 billion impact in Middle Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Robins Regional Chamber held the annual Robins Air Force Base State of the Base Community Luncheon at the Museum of Aviation Wednesday afternoon.

A panel of speakers touched on many subjects, but it centered around the base’s growth in the past year. RAFB is looking to fill more than 200 jobs and that number continues to grow.

On top of adding more jobs in Middle Georgia, last year, the base had a $2.87 billion economic impact in the state. That’s $11 million more than 2016.

“Over the next year we’ll see the opportunity to hire hundreds of new individuals coming from a variety of fields, everything from aircraft painters to software engineers. The opportunities are there,” said Col. Lyle Drew, Commander, 78th Air Base Wing.

More than 22,000 people from 78 different counties in the state come through the base’s gates every day.

By 2021, RAFB will be doing all of the Navy’s C-130s, bringing 400 more jobs.