One dead and two injured in South Macon shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are trying to get to the bottom of a deadly shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. at a home on Ibex St.

It started at a party when an argument started and an unknown person pulled out a gun. The gunman fired several shots and hit three people–21 year-old Monterrius Malik Dugger, 25 year-old Ramone Dawann and 27 year-old Monique Fullwood.

Dugger was hit in the chest twice and pronounced dead at the hospital by Navicent Health staff.

Smith was struck in the right knee and Fullwood was struck in the left foot. Both Smith and Fullwood are listed in stable condition at this time.

The suspect had already fled the scene before Deputies arrived.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.