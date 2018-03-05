Officials celebrate latest milestone in children’s hospital construction

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Navicent Health officials celebrated the hospital’s latest milestone in the process of completing its $85 million children’s hospital.

More than a hundred guests gathered at the construction site of the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital to watch the last steel beam of the building’s frame be installed.

Though that portion of construction is done, foundation spokeswoman Ellen Terrell says there’s still work to be done in fundraising for the project that will help so many.

“This hospital is the community’s hospital. It’s for the children here in our community. We serve all of Central and South Georgia so it’s literally going to be built by the community. Philanthropy is so important during this day and time in health care and it becomes more and more important,” she said.

Terrell says so far, They’ve met 80% of their fundraising goal but still got about $4 million left to raise and no donation is too small.

