Byromville residents hold vigil to remember lives lost in recent shooting

BYROMVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Through song and prayer, Byromville residents remembered three of their neighbors who were shot and killed January 25.

Dozens gathered at the Groves Park in Byromville for a vigil in remembrance of 47-year-old Priscilla Adams, 17-month-old Jashun Ingram and 60-year-old Willie James Merrell.

“It doesn’t even look the same since this has taken place,” said Earlie Clayton, Byromville resident.

A small city of about 500 people disturbed after the three were found dead near their homes in Byromville.

“It was just a shocker,” Chereese Clayton. “Tragedy we never had a tragedy like this before.”

Chareese and her mother, Earlie wanted to do something special to remember the lives of Adams, Ingram and Merrell, so they organized the vigil.

“I knew Wille, Shine Bone they called him,” said John Averill, Merrell used worked for him. “Willie would do anything you asked him. He was just a gentle. Not a bad bone in his body.”

While there were people in the crowd who knew the victims very well, some didn’t, but that didn’t stop them from coming together.

“We may not visit one another, but it doesn’t say we don’t care for one another,” said Earlie.

“It could have been anybody’s family,” said Chereese. “It could’ve been my family. Everybody needs to be uplifted.”

Through hurt and tragedy, Byromville continues to pray and continues to love.

“We’re here,” said Chereese. “The town of Byromville is always here.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the shooting to find out who did this and why.

The funeral service for Priscilla Adams is Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 3:00 PM at the Temple of Refuge and Deliverance in Vienna, Georgia. The service for Jashun Ingram is Friday, February 2, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Magnolia Baptist Church. The service for Willie James Merrell is Saturday, February 3, 2018 at First Salem Baptist.