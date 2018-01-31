One dead after car crash on Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead after a car crash in Warner Robins Wednesday night.

The Warner Robins Police Department says 51-year-old Marius Pentilie was traveling on Watson Blvd. and failed to yield the right-of-way while turning left onto Willie Lee Pkwy. A car coming the opposite way down Watson Blvd. struck Pentilie’s vehicle.

Pentilie was not wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead. The driver of the other car, 58-year-old Kay Howell, was treated for injuries at the scene.

The Warner Robins Police Traffic Division continues to investigate the accident.