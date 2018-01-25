Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Byromville

BYROMVILLE, Dooly County (41NBC/WMGT) – Investigators are still searching for answers after woman and a 17-month-old baby were shot and killed overnight. Officials say a 17- year-old-girl who was shot several times is still fighting for her life at Navicent Health in Macon.

The victims were found around 4 this morning in the backyard of a home on Hill Street.

Authorities say at the time of the shooting, 47-year-old Priscilla Adams was doing her daily routine of waking up really early to take the baby to a daycare, and to take her 17-year-old daughter to school.

When deputies called the GBI to help investigate the scene, they found 60-year-old Willie James Merrell, also shot to death right behind his house.

This is the first homicide of the year for Dooly County.

“We have some crime, we have our average usual, but nothing like this. We are 100% committed to getting to the bottom of this, holding whoever responsible for what they’ve done,” says Sheriff Craig Peavy.

GBI Special Agent GT Ricketson says they are treating Adams’ and the baby’s deaths as homicides.

They say it doesn’t appear that any items were missing from Adams.

Merrell’s death is being treated as a death investigation.

Deputies and agents will be out on the scene until late tonight and they plan to be back tomorrow morning.

The GBI and Dooly County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the murders.

No word on an arrest.

They are urging you to call the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office at 229-645-0920, if you can help with this investigation.