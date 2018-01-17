Rare snowfall hits Macon-Bibb; emergency crews warn of dangers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the first time in four years, Macon-Bibb County residents got to enjoy snow Wednesday.

A winter storm brought about an inch of snow that came during the early morning hours.

“The cold front has arrived,” Macon-Bibb County EMA Director Spencer Hawkins said. “It is sticking, it is on the top of the roads, elevated surfaces.”

Macon-Bibb Public Works spent the day pouring tons of salt mix onto roads and bridge, which Lt. Scott Davis with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says helps.

“There were multiple accidents from Hartley Bridge Road area, North all the way to the construction area.”

Lt. Davis says to better avoid accidents, just stay off the roads and stay home. If you don’t have a home, the Salvation Army is taking in anyone who needs shelter. Even though it’s over capacity, the shelter is open 24-7 and still taking in people.