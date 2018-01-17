Details on the fatal I-75 crash that killed two people in Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fatal accident on I-75 claimed the lives of two people in Bibb County this morning. Unfortunately, the snow day wreaked havoc on highways across Middle Georgia causing several accidents along interstate roads including I-16, I-475 and I-75. But there was only one accident that cost two men their lives.

“This is an extraordinary circumstance we got here in Middle Georgia today,” said Lt. Scott Davis with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The snow that got schools closed and county offices shut down quickly turned to ice on interstate roads–making them a dangerous place to be on Wednesday morning.

“It’s real we’ve answered a whole lot of wrecks today,” he continued. “Majority of the accidents this morning the weather was a contributing factor and I believe speed was a contributing factor also. Unfortunately we had two fatalities this morning,” said Coroner Leon Jones.

After hitting a patch of black ice on I-75 North, 48 year-old Thanh Nguyen and 63 year-old Tuan Nguyen slid off the road and hit a guard rail.

“There was a passenger in that vehicle and the driver had exited the vehicle. I’m not sure if it was to assess damage or what the situation was there,” said Davis.

That’s when a silver Ford Mustang driving up, saw the wreck and tried to move over but slick roads caused the car to go spinning.

“The driver of the mustang told me he hit a patch of ice, lost control of the vehicle–he told me that,” said Jones.

The mustang hit both men–killing them instantly. However its driver wasn’t hurt. Lt. Davis says he saw quite a few accidents but none as severe as this one.

“That was one of those multiple people being out, and one wreck had already happened which is unfortunate.”

With potentially freezing conditions as it gets darker, the sheriff’s office and coroner are encouraging residents to stay off the roads.

“You don’t have much control on that vehicle on ice,” said Davis.

But if you are traveling, give yourself enough time and distance to get to your destination safely.

Coroner Leon Jones says the driver and passenger in that 2000 Honda Civic were apparently headed to work at Sakura Japanese Restaurant in East Macon when the accident happened. The men who were brother-in-laws were coming from their homes in South Houston County.