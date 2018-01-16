Deputies searching for 4th suspect in Butts County homicide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward to anyone that can identify the suspect who is on the run following a homicide in Butts County.

The Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot and killed while trying to get away from the four people who were attempting to rob his home on Mulberry Street in Jackson.

Deputies say Sharrod Ross, Kaitlin Hulsey, a juvenile, and an unknown suspect are involved in the incident that happened Monday night.

Deputies say Hulsey went inside the home on Mulberry Street to see her significant other.

Once that happened, deputies say the other three suspects entered the home, two of them with guns.

The suspect was then tied down by his wrist, his ankles, and duct tape was put over his mouth.

Deputies say the victim was able to break loose while two of the suspects attempted to rob the victim’s roommate.

That’s when deputies say Ross and the unknown man fired shots, hitting the victim, ultimately killing him.

The three suspects arrested in this case are all charged with felony murder, armed robbery, and false imprisonment.

The fourth suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies believe the suspect is from the Macon area and goes by the name of Low or D.G.

If you can help deputies in this case, call 770-775-8216.

