Sinkhole brings down portion of Hardeman Ave. in Macon

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Transporation (GDOT) is working to repair a sinkhole that’s causing a lane closure in Macon.

A part of the left lane of Hardeman Ave. right before I-75  collapsed Tuesday night, leaving a hole about ten feet wide and three feet deep. GDOT’s District 3 posted on Twitter, estimating it’ll take about eight hours before the road is clear.

Workers from Macon-Bibb Public Works joined GDOT at the scene around 10 p.m. Tuesday, trying to figure out what caused the sinkhole.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
Forsyth leaders, Navicent Health determining who pays for sinkhole
Read More»
2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: MLK Blvd. reopens after crews fix sinkhole
Read More»
3 years ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Vineville Avenue reopens
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»