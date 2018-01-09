Sinkhole brings down portion of Hardeman Ave. in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Transporation (GDOT) is working to repair a sinkhole that’s causing a lane closure in Macon.

A part of the left lane of Hardeman Ave. right before I-75 collapsed Tuesday night, leaving a hole about ten feet wide and three feet deep. GDOT’s District 3 posted on Twitter, estimating it’ll take about eight hours before the road is clear.

Workers from Macon-Bibb Public Works joined GDOT at the scene around 10 p.m. Tuesday, trying to figure out what caused the sinkhole.