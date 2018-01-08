Watch parties in Macon attract Alabama and Georgia fans

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Businesses around Macon hosted watch parties for the National Championship Game.

The Hargray Capitol Theatre hosted a free watch party for Georgia and Alabama fans.

Since admission was free, the theatre asked people in the community to donate canned foods when they entered the building. The theatre plans on donating those items to local charities in Macon.

Brandon Bish, Director of Marketing for the Capitol Theatre, said he hopes Georgia wins.

“I look forward to seeing everybody sitting in those chairs on the floor and everybody kind of having fun and getting along regardless who you route for,” Bish said.

Miranda Stephens said she isn’t a fan of football, but she enjoys the atmosphere at the theatre.

“Well, the Captiol Theatre is so beautiful and it’s such a historic Macon landmark, so it’s so great to have great community events like this,” Stephen said.

Bish said hosting the game at the Capitol brings the community together and shows them what the theatre can offer.

Fans at the Brick in Macon were full of energy while watching the game.

Chasen Smith said he hopes Georgia wins. He said if they win it will mean a lot to the entire state.

“It’s gonna give a big boost to the state. I think a lot of people are going to be happy. You’re gonna see a lot of cheering, a lot of up keeping in the state. It’s just gonna be a good thing for everybody,” Smith said.

Stanley Smith said Alabama is going to bring home the win.

“I’m from a small town called Opelika Alabama. I know nobody from Georgia knows where that is, but it’s bama. Everybody role tides around there,” Smith said.

Both venues said they will stay open until the game is over.