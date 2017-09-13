East Macon convenience store set on fire and burglarized

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bbb County Sheriff’s Office and Macon-Bibb Fire Investigators are investigating a fire and possible burglary at an east Macon convenience store.

Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department says a call came in around 2 a.m. on Wednesday about a fire. When deputies arrived at PaceCar Express located at 2243 Shurling Drive, the store was on fire and burglarized.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out. No word on the cause of fire.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.