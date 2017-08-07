Warner Robins City Council torn on possible addition of new role

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tensions were high at Monday’s city council meeting in Warner Robins.

The touchy topic was adding a new appointed position to alleviate some of the responsibility of whomever becomes Warner Robins next Mayor.

A few members of the council brought up adding a city administrator to the pay role.

Councilman and former Warner Robins mayor Chuck Shaheen says he’s sat in both seats on this one and thinks it would be a good move for the city.

“If you have a city administrator, you get good advice from a business man who knows how to run a city on a day to day operations and the mayor can go out and promote your city,” he said. “99% of the city’s in the state of Georgia have a city administrator,” he went on.

Other council members who weren’t so much in favor of the idea had questions. How much it would cost and where they’re going to get the money to hire a new position?

Councilman Tim Thomas says with elections coming up so soon, he doesn’t feel that it’s even a decision the current council should be making.

“One thing I will not do is I will not fund it or fill the position until the new administration comes in. At that point we will decide with the new administration if we even need it.”

Thomas and two others are the only ones so far who’ve confirmed re-running for their seats.

He says he agrees that the city administrator would be helpful, but if the money isn’t there he’s not voting for it.