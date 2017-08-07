Bibb school bus cameras capture 345 possible traffic violations in two days

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Bibb County students went back to school last week, they had an extra set of eyes protecting them. The cameras on the stop arms of school buses were rolling and caught hundreds of possible violations where drivers passed a stopped bus.

The cameras were added this summer company, Bus Patrol America, LLC says for the first two days of school, August 1st and 2nd, cameras captured 345 possible violations. They have not all been proven violations, they still have to go through the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Of the 345, 51 of those events will be presented to the sheriff’s office, then deputies will determine if they are in fact violations.

A couple of parents were stunned at the number.

“That’s horrific,” said grandmother of five Bibb students, Angelia White. “That’s scary in itself. To think that people are passing by where children are getting off and getting on a school bus.”

“There are that many violations in that short period of time,” said teacher and parent, Lynne Adams. “People just need to follow the rules, know the rules, then follow them, so there’s not a senseless tragedy.”

The Bibb County School District added 53 cameras to school buses. This came after bus drivers documented hundreds of drivers passing a bus when a stop arm is out.

“That’s horrific. That’s scary in itself. To think that people are passing by where children are getting off and getting on a school bus.”

According to the school bus camera company, on the first day of school, August 1st, 177 violations were flagged and on the second day, August 2nd, there were 168. Totaling 345.

“It’s really detrimental. People are not paying attention,” said White. “People are not being conscientious of what they’re doing and it could lead to something really serious happening.

“People just need to follow the rules, know the rules, then follow them, so there’s not a senseless tragedy,” said Adams.

If the sheriff’s office determines drivers did make a violation, drivers could face a fine of $300 for the first offense and up to $1000 for multiple.

The Georgia law states it is illegal to pass a school bus when it’s stopped, lights are flashing and the stop arm is out.