Toddler dies in front seat after I-75 car accident

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A car accident in Perry Thursday night killed a two-year-old girl on I-75.

According to Georgia State Patrol’s Sgt. Robbie Robinson, the child was in the front seat in a car-seat at the time of the crash.

The little girl’s dad was driving a GMC Yukon, traveling northbound on I-75 near mile marker 136. Traffic was slowing down from another accident a couple miles ahead. The Yukon attempted to stop, but the road was wet and slid into a tractor trailer.

Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin says the little girl was pronounced dead just after 1 AM. The father walked away with almost no injuries.

The name of the child has not yet been released.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.

We’ll have more details as we learn more.