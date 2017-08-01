Drug arrests made at Middle Georgia state prisons

MCRAE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two women visiting state prisons were arrested for possession of marijuana Saturday.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Diamond Thornton was visiting an inmate at Telfair State Prison when she was unable to clear the metal detector at the front bunker. When investigators searcher her vehicle, they found 18 grams of marijuana wrapped in clear plastic wrap in the back seat.

At Dodge State Prison, Charnele Brown was visiting an inmate when the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit alerted on her car in the parking lot. The Georgia Department of Corrections says three marijuana cigarettes were found in the console.

 

