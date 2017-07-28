Street Closures for Bragg Jam

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bragg Jam celebration kickoffs off Saturday.

Cherry Street will closed off to cars from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Fifth St. from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the Kid’s Fest.

The following streets will be closed from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Cherry Street from Second Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Second Street from Poplar Street to Mulberry Street.

Third Street from Cherry Street to Mulberry Street

No one will be allowed to park on the closed off streets.