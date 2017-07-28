Street Closures for Bragg Jam

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bragg Jam celebration kickoffs off Saturday.

Cherry Street will closed off to cars from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Fifth St. from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the Kid’s Fest.

The following streets will be closed from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

  • Cherry Street from Second Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
  • Second Street from Poplar Street to Mulberry Street.
  • Third Street from Cherry Street to Mulberry Street

No one will be allowed to park on the closed off streets.

