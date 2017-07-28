Street Closures for Bragg Jam

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bragg Jam celebration kickoffs off Saturday.
Cherry Street will closed off to cars from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Fifth St. from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the Kid’s Fest.
The following streets will be closed from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Cherry Street from Second Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
- Second Street from Poplar Street to Mulberry Street.
- Third Street from Cherry Street to Mulberry Street
No one will be allowed to park on the closed off streets.