Dozens want answers and justice for Washington County man’s death

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dozens of people gathered in Sandersville on Sunday for Washington County’s NAACP meeting to discuss what many believe to be a wrongful death.

“An unarmed African American, shot and killed by law enforcement,” said Georgia’s NAACP president Francys Johnson. “The community is left to wonder, grapple with questions and seek answers.”

Johnson says it’s a narrative he knows too well. He made a visit to the Sandersville Sunday night to talk to the community and listen to their concerns.

On July 7th, deputies responded to a call about a suspicious person. Washington County Sheriff Thomas Smith says, three deputies arrived and confronted Eurie Martin of Milledgeville. According to a release, Martin was tased by deputies while being taken into custody and later died at the scene.

Some people who attended Sunday’s meeting asked, “Was it necessary for the officers to do what they did in tasing him excessively? Why was he put under arrest and what crime did he commit?”

All questions that haven’t been answered yet. Sheriff Thomas was invited to meeting, but didn’t show.

“He should have been here to hear the concern of the citizens,”said Johnson.

The GBI is investigating the incident and hasn’t released any information yet.

“We call on the GBI to do a swift investigation and make available through the course of that investigation right now the dash cam video that was on those sheriff’s deputies vehicles,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the public deserves to know what happened. Until then, he says they’ll keep on pushing until they know the truth.

“Martin’s blood cries out for justice and this community seems poised to get it,” Johnson said.

Sunday’s meeting was an attempt to bring the community together over this tragedy. Some of martin’s family was in attendance, but declined to comment.

The three deputies involved are currently on suspension.