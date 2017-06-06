Macon-Bibb Commission approves paid parental leave for employees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb county is giving its employees the 4-1-1. “4-1-1 is 4 weeks paid leave for a woman whose had a baby, one week paid leave for a father and one week for an adoptive family,” said a Georgia Women Stand advocate for the new policy.

Commissioners voted on Tuesday unanimously in favor of an ordinance that would allow paid maternity and paternity leave.

“There’s nothing more important than the bonding that mothers and fathers make with their children, so we as a government certainly want to be in line with support for that,” said Commissioner Elaine Lucas.

Members of the group Georgia Women Stand who lobbied the commission on this say even though it won’t personally impact them, this is something they’ve been waiting for.

Commissioner Lucas says it was a step in the right direction and into the future of employee benefits.

“All of this is so important. It brings us into this century. This is happening all over the country where governments and private businesses are realizing that families are important,” she said.

Resident Jessica Walden says she just wants others to have what she didn’t as a new born mom.

“I want other women to have it. I want other mothers and fathers to have it, and those who adopt to have that opportunity to not have to burn through their savings in order to have that really important time,” Walden said.

Advocates from Georgia Women Stand say they met with Houston County Leaders this morning about getting their employees paid parental leave.

Both Warner Robins and Fort Valley have a similar system set in place for paid maternity and paternity leave. Macon-Bibb is the first county in the state to do it.