Man loses everything in Dodge County Tornado aftermath

GRESSTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One Dodge County man was left devastated after an oak tree fell on his home in Gresston. Glenn Carr says he narrowly escaped with his life, but his childhood home will never be the same.

“I walked out without a scratch after all that damage to the house,” said Carr.

The 68 year old says he’s lived in the house his entire life, but now the life he knew has changed forever.

“I was inside on the north end of the house when it happened,” he told 41NBC.

He was trying to stay safe as a tornado ripped through the area. “When I saw it coming just instinctively I went to the floor,” Carr said.

Just a few moments later, his home was destroyed. Carr says because he’s retired and doesn’t have insurance on the house–there’s no way he can afford the cost of fixing it.

“As far as doing anything–I don’t have the money to do anything, nothing about getting the tree removed, nothing to do with the house,” he sobbed.

Carr was staying in a motel closer to town paid for by the American Red Cross. He says though he has a place to sleep now, he’s unsure of what’s to come after his stay ends.

“Hopefully somebody…and I’ve already talked to somebody who says they could possibly get me a little storage house out back.”

Even though he’s now homeless Carr says he’s still optimistic.

“I’m a person who understands when the devil starts messing (with you) then God starts blessing (you),” Carr said. “I’m not discouraged, I’m not discouraged at all.”

Carr says he’s just happy to have the life he almost lost. Dodge County EMA Director Stanley Stephens says because Carr’s former residence is on private property, there’s nothing the county can do to repair his home or even remove the tree.

  • A Herdez

    Mr. Carr should get in touch with the Georgia Division of the USDA. They have programs for rural housing and financing which may be feasible given his limited income and age. If he is in need of an affordable home with small square footage (under 2000sq ft) I could provide a set of house plans for his use free of charge.

