2 year old killed, 4 year old injured in Bleckley County shooting

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody reports that his office was called at 12:30am to a residence in reference to two children, ages 2 and 4 with gunshot wounds. Deputies and Investigators responded and discovered the 2 year old child deceased from a gunshot wound and the 4 year old child injured from a gunshot wound. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist. Investigators say the shots were not fired from within the home. The 4 year old child is currently in stable condition at Atrium Health Navicent after undergoing surgery.

This is an active and ongoing Homicide investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lt. Jeff Simpson of the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office at 478-934-4545 or the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477)