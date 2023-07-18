2 former workers indicted in scheme to defraud Baldwin County service board

The women are charged with Racketeering, Forgery in the Third Degree and Theft by Taking.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two former employees are indicted on theft and racketeering charges in Baldwin County. Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of 43-year-old Latina Thompson of Sandersville and 39-year-old Sheldonna Williams of Haddock. They are charged with Racketeering, Forgery in the Third Degree and Theft by Taking.

Carr says the women are former employees of the Oconee Center Community Service Board (CSB). They are accused of using 21 fraudulent and stolen agency checks to take money from the Oconee Center CSB. As a result, it’s believed the defendants unlawfully acquired and maintained over $65,000.

“Community Service Boards play an important role in every one of our communities by delivering behavioral health treatment and services to our most vulnerable citizens,” said Carr. “Whether an agency employee or a member of the public, anyone who unlawfully obtains funds intended to sustain this critical mission will be held accountable. We will not tolerate this type of criminal activity as we continue to support our state’s ongoing efforts to ensure all Georgians have access to quality mental health and wellness care.”

Each of the defendants has been charged with the following:

1 count of Racketeering in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-14-4(a)

3 counts of Forgery in the Third Degree in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-9-1(d)(1)

3 counts of Theft by Taking in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

Both the Milledgeville Police Department and the State of Georgia Office of the Inspector General investigated the case. The Attorney General’s Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit presented evidence to a Baldwin County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictments on July 10th.