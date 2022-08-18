18-year-old arrested for drugs, guns on Wren Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An 18-year-old was arrested after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was called in reference to a group of males standing in the street with guns.

According to the BCSO, Gang Unit members responded to the call on Wren Avenue around 6:53 p.m. Investigators arrived at the scene and noticed the group jump out of a Chevrolet Suburban and run from the area. One of the suspects, 18-year-old Dontavious Houser, dropped a book bag containing marijuana, a Glock handgun, and an AR style handgun. Houser was taken into custody after a short pursuit on foot.

A second book bag was also found inside of the Suburban, also containing an abundance of marijuana– the total weight coming to 1 pound.

Houser was interviewed and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center for charges of Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana in Government Housing, Transactions of Marijuana in Government Housing, (2 counts) of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Criminal Street Gang Activity, and Unlawful Possession of Firearms and Weapons. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information connected to this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.