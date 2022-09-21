#16 Mercer prepares for a road battle against Gardner-Webb

16th is the highest FCS rank in Mercer football program's history.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After defeating The Citadel 17-0, the Mercer football team has been ranked 16th in the FCS, the highest ranking in program history.

This season, the Bears have been led by stellar defensive play, and this week, the Mercer defense has to transition from playing a run-heavy The Citadel team to a pass-heavy Gardner-Webb squad.

“It’s a big change because you go from a team that’s very discipline, as far as Citadel’s offense. Everything you do, your fundamentals just change. So instead of coming off, really attacking off the ball, you got to see what they’re doing, and really hold your man,” said defensive lineman Solomon Zubairu.

The Bears take on Gardner-Webb on the road this Saturday at 6 p.m.