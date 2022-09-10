15-year-old in critical condition after being shot in the chest

It happened in the 4100 block of Worsham Avenue just after 6 p.m.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon teenager is in critical condition after being shot Friday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies arrived on scene, they found a 15-year-old with a gunshot would to the chest.

The details leading up to the incident are still under investigation.

Anyone with about this incident is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.