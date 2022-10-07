14-point comeback propels Houston County over Northside in Thursday night football action

Houston County and Northside are .500 in region play.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 5-1 Houston County Bears hosted the 4-2 Northside Eagles in a region-rivalry battle on Thursday night.

The Eagles jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Houston County scored one touchdown in the first half as Northside held a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Houston County scored 14 points in the first five minutes of the third quarter to take a 21-17 lead.

After that, it was a defensive battle as neither team could score, and the Bears were victorious 21-17.

Houston County is 6-1 with a 1-1 region record, while Northside moves down to 4-3 with a 1-1 region record.