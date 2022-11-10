#14 Mercer takes on #13 Furman for a potential chance at the SoCon Title

The Bears host the Paladins at Five Star Stadium this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The FCS 13th and 14th ranked teams, the Furman Paladins and the Mercer Bears, respectively, will battle for a possible chance at the SoCon title.

Four SoCon teams are ranked in the FCS top 25, and three are 5-1 in conference play, while #10 Samford leads the pack with an undefeated SoCon record.

With the Bears facing Samford in the regular season finale, if Mercer can defeat Furman this week, they’ll be playing for a shot at the conference title next Saturday.

“As we’ve talked about all the time, this is a hard league to go undefeated in,” said head coach Drew Cronic. “It’s just really tough, and so if you just keep playing, you could find yourself in a situation where you could play for a conference championship. Now we are in that situation. If you go win, good things are going to happen for you.”

The Bears host the Paladins at Five Star Stadium this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.