11th annual Unity Retreat in Fort Valley empowers youth to combat violence

The 11th Annual Unity Retreat, an initiative aimed at empowering youth and curbing violence, was held at the Camp John Hope center in Fort Valley on Friday.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 11th Annual Unity Retreat, an initiative aimed at empowering youth and curbing violence, was held at the Camp John Hope center in Fort Valley on Friday.

The retreat, hosted by the Vicki Foundation, focuses on instilling valuable life skills and promoting teamwork among young attendees.

“It was founded to curb youth violence,” Charles McGhee, CEO of the Vicki Foundation, explained. “We will try to have programs and things like that to kind of alleviate some of the violence that’s going on in our community, especially a lot of the killings and everything.”

The non-profit retreat offers a combination of outdoor activities and indoor lectures tailored for young people aged 11 to 16. The program balances physical engagements and intellectual instruction to maximize learning and cooperation among participants.

McGhee says he’s optimistic about the positive influence of the program on its young participants. He believes initiatives like this help keep kids and teenagers away from violence and trouble.