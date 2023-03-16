Woman dead after being struck by vehicle on Rocky Creek Road
46-year-old Tracie Pitts was struck while crossing the street in the 2400 block of Rocky Creek Road.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 46-year-old Tracie Pitts, was struck while crossing the street in the 2400 block of Rocky Creek Road just after 9:30.
Pitts was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is under investigation.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.