Woman dead after being struck by vehicle on Rocky Creek Road

46-year-old Tracie Pitts was struck while crossing the street in the 2400 block of Rocky Creek Road.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 46-year-old Tracie Pitts, was struck while crossing the street in the 2400 block of Rocky Creek Road just after 9:30.

Pitts was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.