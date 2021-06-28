Woman dies after incident at Macon warehouse

A woman died Monday after an incident involving a fork lift at a Macon warehouse.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A woman died Monday after an incident involving a fork lift at a Macon warehouse.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says 56-year-old Lawanda Hicks was killed at Gilmer Warehouse on Mead Road.

Jones says Hicks was pinned between a forklift and a roll of paper just before 10 a.m. and that she was conscious after the accident but was pronounced dead about an hour later at Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center.

The incident is being investigated.