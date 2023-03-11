Woman charged with Aggravated Assault, Cruelty to Children

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Fort Valley woman is in jail, charged with Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to Children for an incident last month.

Fort Valley Police say Anica Dewberry told them she pepper sprayed her boyfriend, Dante Carswell, during an argument on On February 28.

Dewberry claimed Carswell showed a gun, and said he was going to ‘blow her head off’.

After speaking with Dante, he told police Dewberry tried to hit him with her car and asked her why she did it. Carswell claimed she then pepper sprayed him, so he drove off and Anica followed.

After speaking with a witness, Carswell’s girlfriend who was in the car with him along with her 16-month-old daughter, corroborated his story.