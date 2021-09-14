WMGT Digital Sales Specialist

Position: DIGITAL SALES SPECIALIST

Department: SALES

Reports to: LOCAL SALES MANAGER 8/24/2021

Job Posting

WMGT-TV seeks a digital sales multitasking superstar with an ‘always learning’ attitude. Our Digital Sales Specialist (DSS) will work arm in arm with the sales management team to lead and cultivate new business, grow existing business and work as a digital strategic coach making 4-legged sales calls alongside seasoned marketing Account Executives who attain results for their clients by recommending solutions that combine traditional television and digital marketing to create blended media advertising solutions. The candidate will have full access to a suite of WMGT Digital / ChartLocal marketing services as well as television station digital assets in order to achieve the stations digital revenue goals.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Demonstrate credibility as an expert in the creation and execution digital media advertising

• Exhibit strong ability to work alongside a team to create & deliver effective sales presentations

• Critically understand how the customer needs analysis (CNA) process shapes successful closes and digital revenue goal achievement

• Excellent communicator with entire sales impact team including sales managers, creative services and news to meet project revenue goals

• Monitor effectiveness of campaigns with Digital Operations Specialist (DOS) and make recommendations for improvements through weekly team meeting

• Execute sales promotional event driven deliverables based on planned quarterly team timeline

• Perform other duties as assigned

If chosen, you will join a highly successful sales team which operates as a well-aligned, high-functioning organization, and is comprised of seasoned media sales professionals. Highly effective sales and advertising training will be provided, so being a coachable individual is a must.

REQUIREMENTS

• Candidates must be enthusiastic, high energy, goal driven and willing to learn

• 2+ years of sales experience / digital acumen

• Familiar with Google Analytics, Dropbox and Microsoft Office

• Past experience with online display verticals, video, social or SEM/SEO advertising a plus

WMGT DIGITAL / CHARTLOCAL DIGITAL MARKETING SERVICES

• Website Services: Design, Hosting, Domain, Security, Updates & Maintenance

• Content Services: Social Media Management, Database Management, Blogging, SEO

• Advertising Services: SEM, Targeted Display, YouTube, Social Media Ads

• Software Services: Contesting, Directories and Reputation Management, Conversion Tracking

• News Website: Display Ads, Video Pre Roll, Deals, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising

• News Mobile App: Display Ads, Video Pre Roll, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising

• Non-Traditional: Event Marketing, Outside Media Partnerships, etc.

The candidate must be willing to take ownership of projects that are the building blocks of the TV Station’s Digital budget working hand in hand with the Local Sales Manager and General Manager. This includes a dedicated focus on working with the sales team to help them close more digital business with weekly 4-legged calls. Paramount for success, the DSS must have strong digital knowledge: able to explain the logistics and functionality of Digital Marketing at a high level; as well as, exhibit continued learning skills on the many digital marketing products offered and how they work together to create successful client strategies that deliver measurable results. If this describes you and you’re looking for a position that will allow you to leverage your talent, make an impact on business and your own career, we can’t wait to welcome you aboard as our Digital Sales Specialist and begin learning together!

To Apply:

Send a Resume or link to your LinkedIn page to:

Todd Buccelli – tbuccelli@41nbc.com and Denise Fritze – dfritze@41nbc.com

EOE, M/F/D/V, Pre-Employment drug screening and background check