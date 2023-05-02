Will new government policy on mortgage rates make it harder for you to buy a home?

(CNN) A new government policy aimed at making it easier for people with low credit scores to buy a home will also impact those with good credit by making them pay more to borrow for their mortgage. The change comes in the form of a loan-level price adjustment, which determines mortgage rates by adding a price to the loan. Mortgage broker Tony Lee explains that the sweet spot for those most affected by the change will be between 720 and 760 credit scores, which is the case for most homebuyers.

The policy increases fees for people with slightly better credit scores while decreasing fees for those with poorer credit scores. For example, if someone with a credit score of 740 puts 20 percent down, their mortgage fee will increase by 0.375 percent. However, someone with a credit score of 640 will see their fee drop by 0.75 percent. While those with poorer credit scores will still pay more, it will not be as much as before.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency claims that the money from the increase helps to offset costs for those with lower credit scores, but Lee says this will make things harder on an already stretched market. He adds that the change will make it tougher for people on tighter budgets to buy a home.

It is important to note that a person’s credit score is just one factor before a lending group will give out a mortgage. The price and size of the house are also among some of the factors. Lee says most people put down between ten and fifteen percent to buy a home.