Warner Robins Police seek Anthony Jerome Jones in connection with recent homicide

Authorities are looking for 26-year-old Anthony Jerome Jones, who's wanted for felony murder and aggravated assault in the killing of Demarion Harris last week.

Photo: Warner Robins Police Department

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities are looking for 26-year-old Anthony Jerome Jones, who’s wanted for felony murder and aggravated assault in the killing of Demarion Harris last week.

Harris died just after 9 a.m. on October 13 on March Street in Warner Robins.

Call Det. Matthew Brankley at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.