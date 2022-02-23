Video Editor/Photographer
The ideal candidate will be able to create graphics, edit video from various sources, and shoot video on location for news and production, to include reporter and anchor packages, voice-overs and natural sound pieces for newscasts. The individual will be assigned to shoot and edit video and audio for newscasts, news programming, promotion and other station related purposes as needed and assigned. Serve as a back-up newscast director. Operate ENG equipment. Use good editorial and visual judgment. Create and add special effects to recorded pieces. Meet broadcast deadlines. Should have BA in communications/journalism, or equivalent experience. Self-motivated, with good photography and editing skills. Working knowledge of HD camera systems, Adobe Premiere editing systems and Creative Cloud Suite, and lighting/sound equipment. Must have a valid driver’s license and good driving record.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Design and build graphics for daily newscasts
- Interact heavily with all show producers and reporters to successfully create designs.
- Check graphics for accuracy before product is finalized
- Shoot, write, edit stories for broadcast and web
- Maintain graphics and related files.
- Be creative innovator. Constantly look to improve designs and branding
- Alert producers of missing or bad video and or audio before newscasts
- Run video playback machine
- Serve as a backup and resume all responsibilities of the Director when the director is out.
- Assist in training of new employees
- Other duties as assigned by News Director, Managing Editor, Director
- Maintain work areas in an orderly and clean fashion
- Assist in all other studio operations as needed.
ABILITIES-SKILLS:
- Pays close attention to detail
- Work within deadlines and manages time wisely
- Working knowledge of various computer systems and software
- Communicate with news staff and other departments
- Dress in professional manner
- Be courteous and helpful
- Be respectful of station property and of co-workers.
If you are interested in applying for this position, please send your cover letter, resume, media portfolio to newsjobs@41nbc.com.
OR
41NBC/WMGT
301 Poplar St.
Macon GA 31201
Please specify how you learned of this opening.
No phone calls.
41NBC/WMGT is an equal opportunity employer which seeks and employs qualified individuals without discrimination.
