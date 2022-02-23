Video Editor/Photographer

The ideal candidate will be able to create graphics, edit video from various sources, and shoot video on location for news and production, to include reporter and anchor packages, voice-overs and natural sound pieces for newscasts. The individual will be assigned to shoot and edit video and audio for newscasts, news programming, promotion and other station related purposes as needed and assigned. Serve as a back-up newscast director. Operate ENG equipment. Use good editorial and visual judgment. Create and add special effects to recorded pieces. Meet broadcast deadlines. Should have BA in communications/journalism, or equivalent experience. Self-motivated, with good photography and editing skills. Working knowledge of HD camera systems, Adobe Premiere editing systems and Creative Cloud Suite, and lighting/sound equipment. Must have a valid driver’s license and good driving record.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Design and build graphics for daily newscasts

Interact heavily with all show producers and reporters to successfully create designs.

Check graphics for accuracy before product is finalized

Shoot, write, edit stories for broadcast and web

Maintain graphics and related files.

Be creative innovator. Constantly look to improve designs and branding

Alert producers of missing or bad video and or audio before newscasts

Run video playback machine

Serve as a backup and resume all responsibilities of the Director when the director is out.

Assist in training of new employees

Other duties as assigned by News Director, Managing Editor, Director

Maintain work areas in an orderly and clean fashion

Assist in all other studio operations as needed.

ABILITIES-SKILLS:

Pays close attention to detail

Work within deadlines and manages time wisely

Working knowledge of various computer systems and software

Communicate with news staff and other departments

Dress in professional manner

Be courteous and helpful

Be respectful of station property and of co-workers.

If you are interested in applying for this position, please send your cover letter, resume, media portfolio to newsjobs@41nbc.com.

OR

41NBC/WMGT

301 Poplar St.

Macon GA 31201

Please specify how you learned of this opening.

No phone calls.

41NBC/WMGT is an equal opportunity employer which seeks and employs qualified individuals without discrimination.

