Vehicle crashes into pond at Georgia Fairgrounds, 2 dogs pass away

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An accident at the Georgia National Fairgrounds left a vehicle submerged and two dogs dead Thursday night.

In the midst of severe weather, the Perry police were called to the Agriculture Center at the Fairgrounds in reference to a vehicle that had run into a pond there. When officers arrived, they had found that the vehicle had been totally submerged. The driver of the vehicle, a 43-year-old woman from Macon, was able to get out of the vehicle, though her 2 dogs were still stuck. By the time officers were able to get the animals out of the water, it was too late– they had taken on too much water.

According to Major Heath Dykes with the Perry Police Department, the accident had come as the driver was unfamiliar with the terrain, and the darkness plus the heightened water level from all of the rain of the day.