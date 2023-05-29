UPDATE: Man killed in Warner Robins shooting

One person is dead after a shooting Monday in Warner Robins. It happened around 12:45 in the 100 block of Wendan Way, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams.

UPDATE: The Warner Robins Police Department confirms officers found 48-year-old Anthony Presley of Warner Robins shot in the 100 block of Wendan Way. Officers say Presley died on scene before officers arrived.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead after a shooting Monday in Warner Robins.

It happened around 12:45 in the 100 block of Wendan Way, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating.