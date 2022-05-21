UPDATE: Deputies identify ‘person of interest’ in Macon woman’s shooting death

Investigators are asking for the public's help locating 28-year-old Corey Deshawn Jackson.

Corey Deshawn Jackson (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE (12:40 p.m.) – A Macon man is now wanted for questioning following the shooting death of 27-year-old Gabrilla Harris early Saturday.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating 28-year-old Corey Deshawn Jackson. Jackson, who deputies call a “person of interest,” is 6’3″ and weighs about 190 pounds.

His photos are attached.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after being shot early Saturday at a Macon apartment complex.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Windy Hill Manor Apartments, located at 4151 Log Cabin Drive, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded and found 27-year-old Gabrilla Harris of Macon shot. She was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, where she was pronounced dead around an hour later, according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

No one else was injured.

The sheriff’s office says there is no information on the suspect, and the shooting is under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.