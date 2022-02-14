Two people shot dead at a Macon gas station

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at 584 Emery Highway, which is the Quick Serve Gas Station.

It was reported that two males had been shot in a vehicle in the parking lot. When deputies arrived, they found 32-year-old Trey Marcel Smith and 27-year-old Debarius Devonte Sanford, both of Macon, unresponsive. Sanford and Smith were transported to the Navicent Health, where they were later pronounced deceased by staff. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. No one else was injured .

The suspect is described as a medium build male wearing dark color clothes with a mask and hood over his face. He was last seen running down Womack Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.