Train Derailment causes shutdown on Highway 247, MLK, North Davis Drive

UPDATE: Robins Air Force Base has announced that the Watson Boulevard and Green Street gates are closed, as well as portions of Hwy 247 due to the incident. The Russell Parkway gate is still open.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A train derailment in Warner Robins has caused Highway 247 north and south bound between MLK and North Davis Drive to be shut down.

The Warner Robins Police Department says that the Watson Boulevard and Highway 247 intersection is blocked.

The Central Georgia Technical College Alert system is reporting that there are hazardous chemicals leaking from the overturned tanker cars, and tells people to avoid the area, and all streets within 100 meters of the crash.