Third suspect arrested for January murder

30-year-old Keith Beddingfield jr. was arrested Thursday morning for the shooting death of PinalKumar Patel. Beddingfield is charged with felony murder.

Investigators say Patel, his wife and child were shot in their driveway on Thoroughbred Lane January 20th– his wife and child survived.

Earlier this year, two other men were arrested in connection to the shooting.