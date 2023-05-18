The Houston County baseball team looks to win its second state title in the last three years

Houston County has won all three of its state titles in the last 9 years.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County baseball team eyes a triumphant bid for their second GHSA 6A state championship in three years, looking to add to their illustrious tally of four overall.

“We prepare all year to be in the moment that we’re about to have tomorrow,” said Drew Burress, HOCO outfielder and Georgia Tech commit. “Obviously, we think we’re the better team. We think we’re the more talented team, and I think as long as we come out and do what we need to do, we’ll be the ones on top.”

Having clinched their most recent title just two seasons ago, the Bears entered last year’s playoffs as frontrunners, only to fall short. However, this setback has fostered a resilient mindset within this year’s team.

“It was a bad taste in our mouth last year,” said Bears’ head coach Matt Hopkins. “And I tell everybody, we have an expectation to always be there at the end of the year. Our motto is win county, win region and compete for a state championship. And I think that last year the hunger, the drive and just the impact it had helped us push us to the point that we’re at right now.”

Consistently ranked among the nation’s elite, Houston County’s challenging schedule prepares them for the ultimate battles on the diamond.

“We’re trying to win championships. And the way you do that is you expose your flaws. And you only do that when you face teams that are as good as you or better,” said Hopkins. “So we try to challenge ourselves every year, and when we challenge ourselves, the kids see what they have to work on. And not to mention, there’s nothing you’re going to see in the playoffs that’s better than what you already have. So there’s no surprises.”

The Bears are set to go up against Pope, a team that has claimed three of the last five state championships. Adding to the excitement, this year the Bears have a unique opportunity to play the championship series at Coolray Field, home of the Gwinnett Stripers. However, these factors won’t affect the team’s unwavering mindset.

“Cool stadium to play in, but honestly, I don’t think this team really cares if we win it here, we win it in Truist, we win it in Gwinnett. You play in sandlot backyard baseball game; we just want to go out there and win it,” said Andrew Dunford, HOCO first baseman and Mercer commit.

Game one of the doubleheader is slated for 5 p.m. at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Ga.