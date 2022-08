THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Warner Robins welcomes Lee County

The Demons start the season ranked #2 in 6-A. The Trojans are ranked #1 in 5-A.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) —The Waner Robins Demons hosted the Lee County Trojans from southwest Georgia.

Here are the highlights from the MAC: