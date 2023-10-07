THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 8 of high school football
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 8.
Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 8. (Catch all the highlights here.)
Games featured on The End Zone:
ACE 48, Central 0
Bleckley County 42, Dublin 28
Houston County 42, Northside 14
Mary Persons 49, Jackson 0
Mount de Sales 6, FPD 30
Tattnall 34, Stratford 7
Other scores:
Dooly County 26, Treutlen County 12
Jeff Davis 17, Dodge County 14
Jones County 48, Ola 17
Lee County 55, Veterans 16
Northeast 42, Kendrick 6
Perry 41, Griffin 7
Spalding 42, Howard 34
Springwood (AL) 22, Windsor 20
Strong Rock Christian 31, Westfield 26
Warner Robins 27, Union Grove 14
Washington County 21, Westside-Augusta 13
Westside 27, West Laurens 21
Wheeler County 27, Hawkinsville 33