THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 8 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 8.

The End Zone logo

Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 8. (Catch all the highlights here.)

Games featured on The End Zone:

ACE 48, Central 0

Bleckley County 42, Dublin 28

Houston County 42, Northside 14

Mary Persons 49, Jackson 0

Mount de Sales 6, FPD 30

Tattnall 34, Stratford 7

Other scores:

Dooly County 26, Treutlen County 12

Jeff Davis 17, Dodge County 14

Jones County 48, Ola 17

Lee County 55, Veterans 16

Northeast 42, Kendrick 6

Perry 41, Griffin 7

Spalding 42, Howard 34

Springwood (AL) 22, Windsor 20

Strong Rock Christian 31, Westfield 26

Warner Robins 27, Union Grove 14

Washington County 21, Westside-Augusta 13

Westside 27, West Laurens 21

Wheeler County 27, Hawkinsville 33