The End Zone is back: Week 1 scores and highlights

August 20:
Clayton Poulnott,

AUGUST 20:

Phenix City , Peach County

Northside , Veterans

Houston County , Perry

Jeff Davis , Rutland

Northeast , Jones County

Baldwin , Liberty County

Bleckley County , West Laurens

Westside , Bradwell Institute

Towers , Mary Persons

Toombs County , Dodge County

Dooly County , Marion County

Telfair County , Wheeler County

Crawford County , Taylor County

Deerfield-Windsor , Schley County

Creekside Christian , GMC

Richmond Academy , Hancock Central

Mount de Sales , Jasper County

 

Categories: End Zone, Featured, High School Sports, WMGT
Tags: , , ,

Related