THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Peach County visits Jones County

The Jones County Greyhounds (1-2) lost to Perry last week and had allowed 35 points per game this sesaon. The Peach County Trojans (0-2) lost to Northside and Baldwin to start the season.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Trojans went on the road to take on the Jones County Greyhounds in Week 4.

The Jones County Greyhounds (1-2) lost to Perry last week and had allowed 35 points per game this season.

The Peach County Trojans (0-2) lost to Northside and Baldwin to start the season.

Tucker Sargent has the highlights from Greyhound Field.